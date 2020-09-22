Karnataka: House panel wants more perks for netas

Not only can legislators whiz past national highway toll booths, but they will also have 'special protocol' arrangements at Tirumala Tirupathi and other major temples, besides having the power to select beneficiaries under various government schemes.

All these and more privileges legislators should get, according to recommendations made by the Privileges Committee that tabled its report in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The committee also sought arrangements for legislators to rest at Delhi Airport lounge and uniform policy to appoint gunmen for them.

The committee headed by former BJP minister SA Ravindranath has suggested measures to address the concerns raised by the legislators.

The recommendations were provided under six heads and dealt with the responsibilities of various departments towards the elected representatives.

Under the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, the committee said that all officials working at local levels will have to undergo compulsory training on “maintaining protocol of honourable MLAs” and ensuring that only local MLAs inaugurate projects worth Rs 5 crore or less, among others.