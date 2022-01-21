Karnataka opposes phase two of Tamil Nadu’s Hogenakkal project

Karnataka on Friday said that it would oppose Tamil Nadu’s plan to take up the second phase of the Hogenakkal combined drinking water project.

"Karnataka will object legally as the proposed project falls within the geographical bounds of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol told reporters.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that a detailed project report will be prepared for the second phase of the Hogenakkal project that will cover Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore.

“Any project that Tamil Nadu wants to take up in the Cauvery basin should be in line with the allocation of water made by the Tribunal and Supreme Court orders,” he said.

“But, this project has not been placed before the Tribunal or the Supreme Court. So, we will oppose it,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu cannot make unilateral decisions.

“The Tamil Nadu government cannot take up this project unilaterally. The Hogenakkal region spans 64 km in the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border area,” Karjol pointed out. “The Survey of India has not finalized the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Hogenakkal.”

Karjol also said that as per Section 13 of the Cauvery Tribunal’s order, the Hogenakkal project should be taken up through the Central Water Commission.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads on sharing the Cauvery river water. Tamil Nadu has opposed Karnataka’s balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu to provide drinking water to the Bengaluru metropolitan region and generate power.



