Let BSY file a case: Siddaramaiah on blackmailing allegation

Former chief minister and Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday challenged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to file a criminal case in connection with allegations that the Chief Minister gave ministerial berths to those who blackmailed him with secret information on CDs.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Mysuru said, "If CD allegation is false, then let the CM file a criminal case."

Senior BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurapa’s style of functioning, had alleged that a few were made Cabinet ministers by blackmailing the CM with a CD full of secret information.

“Yediyurappa has made three legislators, including his political secretary, ministers. All three were blackmailing the chief minister through his relative using some secret CDs. The political secretary who was made a minister today, apart from CD blackmail, had paid an undisclosed money to CM’s son B Y Vijayendra.” Yatnal had said.

"BJP leaders have themselves alleged that the CM was blackmailed over Cabinet ministers' post, which means there is something and the truth must come out," Siddaramaiah said.