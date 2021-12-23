Let select committee deliberate on anti-conversion Bill: A H Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Thursday criticised his party for tabling the Anti-conversion Bill and urged the state government to set up a Select Committee to discuss the pros and cons of the anti-conversion law.

In a press conference here, Vishwanath said that the government must constitute the committee and gather opinions from heads of various religions. The Bill must be discussed and debated in detail before implementation, he said.

“Basavanna, the 12th-century social reformer, established the Veerashaiva religion by converting the (people of) oppressed classes. The anti-conversion bill will be a blow to the ideologies of Basavanna”, he said.

He also expressed displeasure against the pontiffs, writers and intellectuals for not opposing the government’s move. Questioning the urgency to implement the law, he said, this will not help in the development of the state. The law should be introduced only after deliberation, he advised.

“Kannadigas reside in various countries. Some people want higher education for their children in foreign countries and also a green card. But, they harass people belonging to other religions. Are the children of BJP and RSS leaders not studying in Christian institutions?” he questioned.

“Basavanna, Gandhi, Ambedkar and Kuvempu should be jailed as per the new Bill. The daughters of RSS leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, L K Adwani, Subramanian Swamy and granddaughter of Bal Thackeray are married to Muslims. Likewise, film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arbaz Khan are married to Hindu women. Is it possible to put them behind bars?” he asked.

Vishwanath slammed Congress leaders and opined that they must oppose the law effectively. The leaders should not have dual-stand over the new law, said.

