M P Prakash's daughter joins BJP in Karnataka

In his last days, Prakash had joined Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 05:03 ist
Veteran socialist and Janata Parivar leader, late M P Prakash’s daughter Suma Vijay along with her husband Vijay Hiremath and her son Satwik joined the BJP on Monday in presence of state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

In his last days, Prakash had joined Congress which was continued by his son, M P Ravindra, who died in 2018.

Post Ravindra’s death, his three sisters M P Lata, M P Suma and M P Veena started fighting to retain their father’s legacy. Lata and Veena had joined Congress but now Suma has joined BJP.

“Though both Lata and Veena were aspirant from Harappanahalli constituency from Congress party, after the denial of ticket, both had decided to contest as an independent but on Monday, Veena decided to withdraw her candidature in favour of her elder sister Lata, while Suma decided to join the BJP,” a senior leader close to Prakash family told DH.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress 

