Martyrdom of Praveen Nettaru will not go wasted, says J P Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda said "we will ensure that the family of Praveen Nettaru get justice."

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022 outside his shop at Bellare. "The martyrdom of party worker Praveen Nettaru who was hacked to death will not go wasted. The cause for which he fought against communal forces will continue," said Nadda while participating in the BJP's election campaign meet held near Sri Chennakeshava Temple in Sullia on Sunday.

Before attending the election rally, he had visited the house of Praveen Nettaru at Nettaru in Bellare and met his family members including parents, wife and sisters. "My visit to Sullia will be incomplete if I do not visit Praveen Nettaru's house and meet his family," said Nadda.

He said that the government and the party will be with the family of Nettaru throughout. The NIA is investigating the murder of Praveen Nettaru. The NIA has already arrested the accused and the government has banned PFI.

"As BJP President I will assure the gathering that the Karnataka government, central government and the party will not tolerate any such instances of attack and murder of party worker," he said.

Addressing the election campaign rally, he said the the upcoming assembly election is for the future of Sullia and Karnataka. People have to think whether they need double engine government or coalition government. "It is not only double engine government but the powerful engine government, which strives for prosperity. Development is possible only through double engine government in Karnataka," he said.

The BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’. The Congress is only worried on chief minister's chair and has no concern on SC, ST, Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

"When Congress was in power , it was mired in corruption. During the reign of Siddaramaiah as chief minister, there was Rs 4,000 crore land scam related to Malaprabha canal project, scams related to PSI and teachers recruitment, Arkavati layout scam, BBMP borewell scam and others," he said.