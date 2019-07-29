MTB Nagaraj predicts his political retirement

Disqualified Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj on Monday said that rebels resigned due to the conduct of the Coalition government, but not for money and power.

"God has given us everything. Congress leader D K Shivakumar has spoken about political revenge. I am ready to accept his challenge," he said.

He said that he wasn't afraid of IT or ED sleuths.

"I have been paying taxes regularly. I have not decided to bring my son to politics. It is up to him to decide. I am seriously thinking of retiring from politics," he said.