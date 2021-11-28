Murugesh Nirani will become Karnataka CM soon: K S Eshwarappa

Nirani will become Karnataka CM soon: Eshwarappa

IANS
IANS, Bagalkot,
  • Nov 28 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 22:16 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH file photo

Hinting at continuing discord among Karnataka's ruling BJP, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday said that Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will become the Chief Minister soon.

Addressing BJP functionaries in a meeting organised by party backward communities wing from Bagalkot and Vijayapura on Sunday at Bilagi (Nirani's assembly constituency), the senior Minister said Nirani will soon become the Chief Minister amid thunderous applause from latter's supporters.

"Murugesh Nirani will soon become the Chief Minister but I don't know when. He has the capacity to become the Chief Minister and he can strive for the welfare of backward communities, poor, downtrodden and all the sections," Eshwarappa declared.

Seeking to allay any misconceptions, Eshwarappa added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will not be removed and Nirani will become the Chief Minister when he gets a chance.

