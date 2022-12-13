Muslim leaders in K'taka Cong seeks more poll tickets

Muslim leaders in Karnataka Congress seeks more tickets for Assembly polls

The leaders also decided to hold five conventions for minorities and backward classes together

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 20:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Muslim leaders in the Karnataka Congress on Tuesday decided to ask the party for more tickets to candidates belonging to their religion in the upcoming Assembly election.

This was one of the outcomes of a meeting that had 55 minority leaders including former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson K Rahman Khan, former ministers U T Khader, Tanveer Sait, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan, former MP I G Sanadi, MLC Naseer Ahmed, Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed and others.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress gave tickets to 17 Muslims, of whom seven won.

According to Saleem Ahmed, the Congress has received 100 applications seeking tickets, mostly Muslims, for the 2023 Assembly polls. “We'll scrutinise and give a list to the party. Winnability will be the factor. Wherever there’s a chance to win, we will push for tickets to be given to minorities,” he said.

The leaders also decided to hold five conventions for minorities and backward classes together. “The conventions will be held in January. These joint conventions will help organise the party,” Saleem said.

During the meeting, Muslim leaders decided to create awareness among voters over fears of large-scale disenfranchisement.

“Minority voters are being deleted from the electoral rolls. It’s a big conspiracy. Voters are being shifted to different houses and booths. Apart from Bengaluru, we’re seeing such irregularities in Bidar, Vijayapura and Hubballi,” Saleem said.

Asked about JD(S), SDPI and AIMIM eyeing Muslim votes, Saleem said voters were wise enough. “Voters know that the real contest is between the Congress and BJP. Last time, minorities were with us. This time, too, we’re confident they’ll be with us,” he said.

Saleem specified that the meeting did not discuss a Muslim chief minister. “Our goal is to bring the Congress to power by removing this anti-people, corrupt, irresponsible and dead BJP government. Once we come to power, we will ask for whatever we deserve,” the MLC said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Congress
Muslims
Assembly elections

