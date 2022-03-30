No one can free India from Congress: Haris Nalapad

No one can free India from the Congress. The party will come to power in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, predicted State Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris Nalapad.

He was speaking during youth convention- Yuva jagruthi, organised by the Congress at St Sebastian hall in Mangaluru. “It is the Congress which had fought for India’s independence. Neither BJP, RSS, nor SDPI or PFI were there at that time. Though the BJP claims of freeing India from Congress, it is not possible as India’s history is Congress history.”

"Attempts are being made to divide the country on the lines of religion. We are all Indians. If anyone faces injustice, then it is injustice to Indians,” he said and added that youth power should become more aware for the Congress to come to power in the assembly and Lok sabha elections.

“All should work united,” he said.

Stating that Dakshina Kannada is lagging behind in digital membership drive, he said all the leaders were given the target of enrolling members to the Congress. None have reached their target. All should consider the membership drive seriously for organising the party, he said.

Former minister Ramanath Rai said the district is communally sensitive and several murders have taken place in the district for communal issues. "Fundamentalism is dangerous for the growth of the country," he said.

Former minister Abhayachandra Jain urged the Congress to give opportunities for youth in the Congress. The party will suffer if youths are not given recognition in the party and given opportunity to contest the polls.

Congress leader Mithun Rai said there is a mentality in the BJP that they can come to power only through communal clashes. So by raking up the issue, now they are trying to create hate among the religions. The Congress will not allow to divide the society on the lines of religion.

A rally was held from Mangaluru International Airport to the venue of the programme.

