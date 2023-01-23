Pak safe for Siddu to contest Assembly polls: C T Ravi

Siddaramaiah had recently announced that he would contest the polls from Kolar seat, if the party high command agrees

  • Jan 23 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 06:55 ist
Ridiculing Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s dilemma on choice of constituency, BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Monday said Pakistan would be a safe place for his mindset to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

“For Siddaramaiah’s mindset, Pakistan is safe as there will be no Modi, Bommai and Yediyurappa... Also there would be no D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge to create trouble for him, he told reporters in Ranebennur.

Siddaramaiah had recently announced that he would contest the polls from Kolar seat, if the party high command agrees.

Reacting to KPCC chief D K Shivakumar’s statement that a few sitting BJP MLAs are ready to join the Congress, Ravi said, “Shivakumar’s statement is far from the truth. In fact many Congmen are keen to jump ship to the BJP. Who would like to be in a sinking ship called Congress?,” he said.

