Politicising Jain seer murder case is unfortunate: Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara termed politicising the Belagavi Jain seer murder incident as 'unfortunate' and said no one should give political colour to it and all should act responsibly.

Parameshwara was speaking to reporters after meeting Jain seer Gunadharanandi Maharaj in Varur near Hubballi on Monday. He said he won't take any party's name but appealed to them not to politicise the murder case of the Jain seer.

Also Read | VHP condemns Jain monk's murder in Karnataka, blames Congress's policies

"Do politics on other issues, elections and ideologically, but not in the murder case of a seer. Police did good job in the investigation and they have taken necessary action as per law. Investigation is on and the government will take action as per law," he said.

When asked about Union Parliamentery Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's demand to give the case to the CBI, the home minister said it is not necessary to give the case to CBI as the state police are investigating the case in a good way and have arrested accused.

Without naming Joshi, Parameshwara said it is unfortunate that such comments are coming from responsible people. No one should comment for their benefits, he added.

When asked about the Yuva Brigade activist's murder in Mysuru, the minister said the police will take action as per law and there is no question of saving anyone.

