Portfolio allocation for new Karnataka cabinet ministers by Feb 8: CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that portfolios for the 10 new ministers who sworn in on Thursday, will be allocated by Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he will go to Delhi in the coming days and the date of his visit will be finalised soon. He is expected to meet the high command again to finalise the list of BJP MLAs for three berths in the Cabinet. Inclusion of BJP old-timers was stalled at the last moment due to disgruntlement among the party MLAs.

Yediyurappa reassured eight-time BJP MLA Umesh Katti that he would be inducted to the Cabinet. "He will certainly be made a minister 100%", he said.

The chief minister has now inducted 10 of the 17 MLAs who had defected from the previous Congress-JD (S) coalition and won the December by-poll. Though 11 of those MLAs who contested bypoll had won the election, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was not inducted. Though Yediyurappa had assured him a prominent position in the government, he skipped the swearing-in ceremony.