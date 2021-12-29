Ready to stepdown if party decides: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said he would be the first person to resign as a minister if the party's central leadership decides to remove senior ministers.

"If I am removed, I would still happily work for the party," he said, in reply to MLA M P Renukacharya's views about the "need" for senior ministers to resign and have fresh blood in the Cabinet.

When asked if he is ready to resign voluntarily, Eshwarappa said, "Only those who are in politics know how good or bad it is to be in power".

"State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has already given me the responsibility of the Backward Classes Morcha, and future activities of the Morcha would be decided in its executive committee meeting to be held in January 5 in Shivamogga," he added.

