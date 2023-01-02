Reddys won't join brother's party: B Sriramulu

Transport Minister B Sriramulu asserted on Monday that Bellary city MLA Somashekhar Reddy and Harapanahalli MLA Karunakar Reddy would not quit the BJP to join Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Party, of their brother Janardhana Reddy.

He said the two MLAs, Minister Anand Singh and himself would face the coming elections unitedly. The minister said they would fight the poll on the basis of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

“People don’t vote looking at my face or that of someone else (read Janardhana Reddy),” he told reporters here.

He said no regional party could come in the way of BJP’s victory in 2023, without naming Janardhana Reddy’s outfit.

Sriramulu said the BJP would win the maximum number of seats in North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, including all seats in Ballari district.

He told reporters at Guledagudda in Bagalkot district that he lost the Badami seat in the district against leader of the Opposition by a small margin in 2018. The minister said he would enter the fray in Badami if the BJP high command wanted him to.