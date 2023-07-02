Renukacharya dares party to act against those who speak ill of B S Yediyurappa

A day after skipping a party meeting, former BJP minister M P Renukacharya on Saturday remained defiant and dared the party to issue show-cause notices to those speaking ill of veteran B S Yediyurappa ever since he stepped down as chief minister in July 2021.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Yediyurappa here, the former Honnali MLA said that it was Yediyurappa, along with late H N Ananth Kumar, who toiled to build the party.

“There is a systematic conspiracy that has been hatched against Yediyurappa ever since he became chief minister in 2008. Our own party leaders conspired against him to make him resign. They did it again in 2021. They forced him to resign and eventually retire. A section of our leaders continued to target him (BSY) even after his retirement from active politics,” Renukacharya said without taking names.

Renukacharya said that he learnt about the existence of the disciplinary committee headed by Lingaraj Patil only after he received a show cause notice. “Our party president (Nalin Kumar Kateel) says notices were issued to 11 leaders. But the copy of only my notice was made public. Why so much hatred towards those who speak in favour of Yediyurappa?”

Renukacharya added that he will not succumb under any circumstances and show cause notice won’t deter him from speaking what is right.