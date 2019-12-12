Rivals Siddaramaiah, Eshwarappa lock horns in jest

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday met Congress leader Siddaramaiah at a city hospital where the latter underwent angioplasty.

The visit turned into a laughter riot when Eshwarappa and Siddaramaiah, who otherwise engage in bitter political scuffles, locked horns in jest for a change.

This is how the conversation between the two political rivals went:

Eshwarappa: “It’s now guaranteed that you have a heart.”

Siddaramaiah: “You thought I didn’t?”

Eshwarappa: “Have I ever said that?”

Siddaramaiah: “Well, I don’t know how or what you’ve learnt about human anatomy.”