RSS plotted Siddaramaiah's murder: Congress

RSS plotted Siddaramaiah's murder, hurled button knife: Congress

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar said that Siddaramaiah was attacked in Kodagu since he failed to visit the region during floods

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 20 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 03:32 ist
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

The RSS had plotted the murder of leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and hence hurled a button knife with eggs, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana alleged here on Saturday.

“I was with Siddaramaiah in his car. I am a witness to that incident. I enclosed the available evidence with the complaint submitted to Kodagu Superintendent of Police. The RSS had plotted Siddaramaiah’s murder,” he told reporters.

“Sampath, who hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car, is an RSS worker. He is not a Congressman. Some are trying to project him as a Congress worker only to mislead the public,” he added.

Lakshmana claimed that he had an audio file of Virajpet legislator K G Bopaiah stating that the party high command instructed to attack Siddaramaiah to reduce his popularity after the success of Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday programme in Davangere.

“I will release the audio at an appropriate time,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar said that Siddaramaiah was attacked in Kodagu since he failed to visit the region during floods.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Somashekar said that Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders were busy celebrating Siddaramotsava, when the people of Kodagu were suffering due to heavy rainfall.

The minister said that Siddaramaiah need not be worried about his security as the state police were competent enough to ensure safety of the Opposition Leader. He suggested Siddaramaiah not to issue controversial statements.

Congress workers waved black flags at Somashekar protesting egg attack on Siddaramaiah.

The minister was in Mysuru to take part in the birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs. The police managed to bring the situation under control. 

Siddaramaiah
Congress
RSS
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

