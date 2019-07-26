Section of JD(S) MLAs want the party to support BJP

In an unexpected development, a section of the JD (S) legislators has sought former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to support the BJP government.

At the party legislators meeting at Bengaluru chaired by Kumaraswamy, they stressed the need to support the BJP.

"A few MLAs said that the party should support the BJP," former minister G T Devegowda told reporters after the meeting. He said that some legislators wanted the party to support the saffron party externally.

"Some wanted to the party to support the BJP, while a few others were for external support," he said.

A few legislators told the meeting that the JD (S) should sit in the opposition.

"The MLAs gave complete freedom to Kumaraswamy to take appropriate decision and said that they would approve whatever decision he takes," Devegowda added.

The legislators' demand assumes significance amidst reports that at least six legislators were ready to jump the ship and join the BJP.