Server hack statement political: Jarkiholi

Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that his statement --- that registration for the Congress government's guarantee schemes is hit as the Centre has hacked the servers of the state government --- was political.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Wednesday, "We feel that the servers were hacked like the EVMs were hacked (to win the elections). It is only a political statement. Bt the BJP leaders are interpreting this statement as per their convenience."

He claimed that the BJP leaders too have made many such statements in the past. "We can give a long list of such statements," he said.