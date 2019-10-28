Siddaramaiah behaves like a dictator: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attacked Congress leader Siddaramaiah after a video surfaced in which he discusses the declining influence of Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah was not aware of what he was saying and was causing confusion within his own party ranks. "He speaks as if he was handling all responsibilities for the party. Even Congress leaders are unhappy about Siddaramaiah," he said.

Attacking the former chief minister, Yediyurappa said many Siddaramaiah's remarks did not merit a response. "People are watching closely (as) Siddaramaiah behaves like a dictator," Yediyurappa said.

On Kumaraswamy's remarks that he would not try to topple the BJP government ub state, Yediyurappa said that it reflected the JD(S) leaders'satisfaction regarding development works in the state.

"Kumaraswamy believes that the BJP government is working well and is responding to floods and droughts at considerable pace. Kumaraswamy has issued this statement so as to not disturb the state government which is performing well," he said.