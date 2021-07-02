Siddaramaiah calls Vijayendra 'real CM of Karnataka'

Reacting to the arrest of a close aide of Minister of Social Welfare B Sriramulu by the Bengaluru CCB police in connection with a cheating case, Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra is the real chief minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said the chief minister's son Vijayendra has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police alleging that Rajanna had misused his name to get a job done and had received illegal gratification. Based on his complaint, the police had booked Rajanna and others for cheating and under the provisions of the IT Act. "To know who the real culprit is, the government must order for a high-level probe," he demanded.

Slamming the state government, he said that no work is done without a bribe. "The family members of Yediyurappa are indulged in bribe."

On compensation for Covid-19 victims, he said, "Congress had demanded the government to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family that lost a member due to Covid-19. The Supreme Court too has directed the government to do so."

On the discussion of the next chief minister within the Congress party, he said that the party high command would take a call on it. "There is a system in the party and nobody can violate it," he said.

He exuded confidence that Congress would win the highest seats in the next state Assembly polls and made it clear that there is no dissidence within the party.

On JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement on dissidence in Congress, Siddaramaiah said, "Is he from Congress to speak of affairs related to our party?" and added that Kumaraswamy is deliberately making false statements.