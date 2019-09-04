Siddaramaiah caught on camera slapping aide

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught on camera slapping a party worker in Mysuru, on Wednesday. The incident was shot by TV cameramen at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru, after he had addressed media persons, and is now viral on social media platforms.

Soon after Siddaramaiah briefed the media, the unidentified Congress worker is seen passing the phone to him, requesting him to speak to an official. "Aye", Siddaramaih is heard saying, before landing a tight slap and asking the Congress worker to go away.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Congress leader CM Ibrahim and KPCC Women's president Pushpa Amarnath are also seen in the video.

Siddaramaiah's office, when contacted about the incident, said that the Congress worker was an aide of Siddaramaiah and had tried to push the phone to Siddaramaiah asking him to speak to some official and "recommend about him". Irritated by his behaviour Siddaramaiah slapped him, a statement said.