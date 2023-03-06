Siddaramaiah had set collection targets for ministers: CM Bommai

Alleging that the Congress is a den of corruption, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday during the previous Cong govt CM Siddaramaiah had set (collection) targets for ministers and that they have no moral right to call bandh against corruption.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Bommai charged, "Starting from procurement of pillows, bed sheets, biscuits and to major irrigation works, they (Congress) looted public money. Ask M B Patil, K J George and H C Mahadevappa about the loot."

"Those making allegations must come with clean hands... Congress party will soon shut shop. So, the bandh call given by them has no value. People know who Satya Harischandras are. People will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections," Bommai said.

When asked about the unveiling of Shivaji statue at Rajhansgad fort in Belagavi for the second time in less than a week, Bommai said, "It is ridiculous. When B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister, he had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the statue. The fort belongs to the government. We unveiled the statue on March 2 by involving everyone. Unveiling it for the second time is a joke. It is not right to play politics in the name of Shivaji," the chief minister said.