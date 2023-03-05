No decision yet on seeking Madal’s resignation: Bommai

On the arrest of one more accused in connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the CM said, the arrest has been made by the NIA

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Mar 05 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 05:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that no decision had been taken yet on seeking resignation of Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is facing bribery charges. The Lokayuykta has been given a free hand to inquire into the case, he added.

“Giving full powers to the Lokayukta to take action on anybody who commits mistakes is our morality. Hushing up the mistakes committed is the Congress morality,” he noted.

Reacting to the Congress demanding his resignation over Virupakshappa’s issue, Bommai said, “In the previous Congress government, C Puttarangashetty, a minister, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in the Vidhana Soudha. Did then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign? If the Lokayukta had existed then, the minister would have been arrested. But, they weakened the anti-corruption institution to hush up such cases,” he charged.

Commenting on the protests by the Congress across the state demanding his resignation, he said, people knew well who and why they were protesting. The party has been doing it to come back to power and hush up its mistakes. The people have not forgotten the omissions and the commissions by the Congress leaders, Bommai added.

“They (Congress leaders) have been involved in murder, extortion, corruption, and plundering. As many as 59 cases of the previous Congress government have been referred to the Lokayukta, and the truth will come out,” he noted.

On the arrest of one more accused in connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the CM said, the arrest has been made by the NIA. The government had shared all details with the NIA, and they have nabbed another person in this connection, he added.

