Siddaramaiah may issue whip, rules Speaker

Speaker Ramesh Kumar gave a ruling on the issue of Point of Order raised by the leader of the Congress party Siddaramaiah.

Soon after the session began, that was delayed by 50 minutes, Kumar deliberated on the issue.

He referred to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s interim order on the resignation of rebel MLAs.

Finally, he gave the ruling that as the leader of the Congress legislature party Siddaramaiah had every right to issue whip to the party legislators, including those who had resigned.