Siddaramaiah slams PM over silence on MLA bribery case

Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi over silence on BJP MLA bribery case in Karnataka

The former Karnataka chief minister's dig at Modi came on a day when the PM was in the poll-bound state

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 22:56 ist
Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence regarding alleged involvement of a BJP MLA in a corruption case filed by Lokayukta, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked him whether he has changed his 'Na khaunga, Na khane dunga' slogan to 'Tum khao, mujhe bhi khilao'. While the Hindi phrase 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' translates to -- would not take bribes, nor let anyone do so; 'Tum khao, mujhe bhi khilao' means -- you take bribe and give me its share.

The former Karnataka chief minister's dig at Modi, through a series of tweets, came on a day when the Prime Minister was visiting Mandya and Dharwad districts of the state. Assembly elections are due in the state by May.

"Mr.@narendramodi, Why are you silent despite Lokayukta exposing rampant corruption done by MLA Virupaksha (Madal Virupakshappa) & his son? Do you also have share in that corrupt money?" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Will a corrupt and shameless MLA of @BJP4Karnataka be able to go on a display march without the support of the supreme leader of BJP like you?, Mr. @narendramodi .Are all @BJP4India leaders shameless?" he asked, in another tweet, adding "Did you, Mr @narendramodi, change your Na Khaunga, Na Khane dunga slogan to 'Thum Khao, Muje bhi Khilao'?"

Virupakshappa is an accused in a bribery case where his son, a government officer, was caught by the state Lokayukta police while collecting money allegedly on behalf of the legislator.

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also asked the Prime Minister stating: "...Can we assume that till the share of the corrupt money reaches you, all these shameless corrupt leaders of @BJP4Karnataka will remain safe & roam scot free?"

Siddaramaiah
Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Karnataka Politics

