'Siddaramotsava' shouldn't damage Cong, cautions MP

With Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s supporters gearing up for his 75th birthday bash next month, some concerns were expressed at a meeting here on Wednesday that the function should not send out the “wrong” message.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters have planned a public meeting at Davangere on August 3 for his 75th birthday, which is widely seen as his show of strength.

“Not sure if Siddaramaiah himself wants this, but some people have come forward to worship an individual,” Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh said. He said this at a preparatory meeting organised by the Siddaramaiah-75 Amrut Mahotsava Committee comprising 62 office-bearers with a separate reception committee having 27 members.

“It’s an election year, so we must see to it that the event does not damage the party, especially by sending out a wrong message to our workers,” Suresh advised.

“Whether we like it or not, Siddaramaiah’s birthday is being called Siddaramotsava. There’s no use in denying this. My personal opinion is that Siddaramaiah’s birthday should be held as part of India’s 75th independence,” Suresh said.

Meanwhile, the event’s secretary-general Basavaraj Rayaraddi clarified that it was not a ‘Siddaramotsava’.

The MP also said that a leader’s birthday celebration should be a matter of pride. “It’s not an exercise to project one person. And, since this is a question of the Congress’ future, we shouldn’t think of it as projecting something or that we’d provide leadership,” he said.

Suresh’s comments came even as there is some discomfort within the Congress over Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash. Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who did not attend the preparatory meeting. Leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad also skipped the meet.

“(Shivakumar) did not come as this is a preparatory meeting. He will be among the main speakers at the Davangere event,” senior leader B L Shankar said, going on to explain the objective behind the birthday celebration.

“I’ve never been able to fully understand Siddaramaiah. As KPCC president for eight years, I could understand 50% about him. Having said that, I appreciate his social commitment,” former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said. “The Congress is a party that has flag bearers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The event should demonstrate our commitment towards the party. There shouldn’t be any scope for doubt or suspicion,” he said.

When Siddaramaiah arrived for the meeting along with MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Byrathi Suresh, supporters shouted slogans hailing him as the next chief minister.