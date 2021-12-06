Siddu faces opposition from his party leader in Badami

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plan to contest the next Assembly election from Badami has met with stiff opposition from former MLA B B Chimmanakatti, who vacated the seat in the last elections in favour of Siddaramaiah.

"Why are you pestering me here if you lack the ability to win in your home constituency?" Chimmanakatti sought to know from Siddaramaiah, during a campaign meeting for MLC polls in Badami on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had declared that he would contest from Badami for the second time. However, Chimmanakatti expressed his resentment to the decision in the public meeting.

Even as his supporters cheered him "Huliya" (tiger), Chimmanakatti said, "I was a tiger once upon a time and now I have been made a rat. If you (supporters) make up mind I will be a tiger again. I will a minister and chief minister also."

He said that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna constituency in the next election. He would have won from Varuna if he had contested from there. But, he vacated the seat for his son. "Siddaramaiah should contest and win from his home constituency, Chamundeshwari. What should I do if he chooses to enter the fray from here?" Chimmanakatti said.

The outburst embarrassed Siddaramaiah who was very much present in the campaign meeting. Party leader M G Kittali attempted to pacify Chimmanakatti but to no avail.

