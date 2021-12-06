Siddaramaiah cheated Chimmanakatti: Eshwarappa

Slamming Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that Congress leader is the biggest cheater in politics.

Speaking to media persons after campaigning for BJP candidate D S Arun at Kunduru village in the taluk on Monday, he alleged that former MLA B B Chimmanakatti had sacrificed Badami seat for Siddaramaiah after the latter promised MLC post to him. But the former chief minister snatched Badami seat from Chimmanakatti and failed to stick to his promise. In this way, Siddaramaiah has cheated Chimmanakatti, he alleged.

He said Siddaramaiah had brought H M Revanna and H Vishwanath to Congress in the past. People of the state are very much aware of their current position in politics. So, nobody will trust Siddaramaiah now, he taunted.

Coming down heavily on Congress leader, he said, Siddaramaiah also cheated JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda. He became leader of the opposition after threatening that he would quit the party. Siddaramaiah has embraced Congress by quitting JD(S) not to build the party but to cheat the party by using backward classes.

