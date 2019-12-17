Somanna, part-time in-charge minister, feel Mysureans

Mysureans have started to feel that they are having a part-time in-charge minister, as V Somanna has disappeared from the district, for a long time.

The citizens of Mysuru city and other places, in the district, point out that the district in-charge minister, who was active in Mysuru till Dasara, has no time for Mysuru, now. The last time he was seen officially, in Mysuru, was on November 2, when he was here for Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. His next official visit is scheduled for December 23 and 24, when he will take part in the celebration of the 1060th birth anniversary of Sri Shivaratri Shivayogi Swami of Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk.

Unrepresented

Not just from Mysuru district, there is no minister, representing the whole of Mysuru region, in B S Yediyurappa Cabinet. The BJP is a minor player in Mysuru region, with just eight MLAs, out of a total of 31 Assembly constituencies in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

There are 16 JD(S) MLAs, six Congress MLAs and one BSP-expelled MLA. It was gain of one MLA each for both the BJP and the Congress, while the JD(S) lost two, following the bypoll in Hunsur and KR Pet Assembly segments. Now, that the BJP has opened account in Mandya district, with the victory of Narayana Gowda in KR Pet, Mandya district is certain to get a minister.

‘Adjust with Somanna’

However, the same cannot be said about Mysuru district, where the statistics have not changed. Even though it is anticipated that A H Vishwanath, who lost in the Hunsur bypoll, may become minister, Mysureans have to still adjust with Somanna for now.

The BJP MLAs from Mysuru region are S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, B Harshavardhan, C S Niranjan Kumar, Preetham J Gowda, Narayana Gowda, K G Bopaiah and M P Appachu Ranjan. While Ramdas and Ranjan have already served as ministers, Bopaiah was both Deputy Speaker and Speaker.

Neglect of Ramdas

Despite his seniority, Ramdas was not considered for the ministerial berth, due to a few personal issues and also caste factor. Except for two segments in Kodagu district, the BJP is not in a commanding position in the region, due to lack of strong leaders, from prominent communities.

As the BJP top leaders are contemplating the imposition of state BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary B Y Vijayendra on Mysuru region, the chances of a Minister from Mysuru district are bleak. Besides, if Vijayendra, who is also the son of chief minister, is in command, the ministers may be reduced to his puppets.