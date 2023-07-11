Storm in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLA claims corruption in transfers

A ruckus erupted in the Assembly over allegations of corruption in transfers with Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil accusing the Congress government of posting an “unqualified” official as the commissioner of the Vijayapura civic body.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Yatnal said an unqualified person was posted as the Vijayapura commissioner even though rules mandated that the official had to be an Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) or a Karnataka Municipal Administrative Services (KMAS) grade officer. “This raises suspicion that there are irregularities in the transfers of officials,” Yatnal alleged, demanding that the official posted earlier be reinstated.

In response, Urban Development Minister B S Suresha (Byrathi) said the government had not violated any rules and had appointed as KMAS-grade officer. The minister also took objection to specific allegations by Yatnal accusing him of facilitating corruption. “I do not know this officer personally,” Suresh insisted.

However, with the Opposition leaders intensifying their attack, an irate Suresh said in defiance that he would not change the official recently transferred to the post. This prompted the Opposition leaders to rush to the well of the House and demand an apology from the minister.

Speaker U T Khader adjourned the session for close to an hour and upon reconvening, the minister assured to look into the matter.

After the House resumed, Khader issued strict directions to MLAs that they should not raise irrelevant issues. The Zero Hour is meant for matters carrying urgent concerns. The issue has to be explained within three minutes, as per norms, Khader reiterated. He urged MLAs not to pressure him to take up issues that did not qualify under the norms.

DKS vs Yatnal

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar launched a scathing attack against Yatnal over his allegation of corruption in government transfers.

Calling it baseless, Shivakumar sought to remind Yatnal that he himself had made allegations of corruption against his own party’s previous government. “That the CM’s post was up for grabs for Rs 2,500 crore and a minister’s post for Rs 1,000 crore were allegations levelled by you. It is because of people like you that the BJP has ended up in opposition,” Shivakumar said, attacking Yatnal. He also added that if it were up to him, Yatnal would have been expelled from BJP by now.