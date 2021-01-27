Sulking Anand Singh keeps away from new portfolios

Newly-appointed Minister for Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf Anand Singh is yet to come to terms with the portfolio that he has been given, it seems, as he is yet to take charge.

"I have said already that I am not interested in any Cabinet berth," Singh told DH.

Singh, who was Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, was first moved to Tourism and was divested of Forest, leaving him with Ecology & Environment. This was changed again and he got Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf.

Singh, along with Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy, were left disgruntled after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reallocated portfolios four times since January 21. Singh and Madhuswamy were said to be considering resignation. It is said that Singh was keen on the Tourism portfolio, which he could have used to the advantage of the new Vijayanagar district.

It was Singh who pushed for the creation of this district. He cited this demand when he quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019. Singh said that he would take charge of the new portfolios only after meeting Yediyurappa. "I haven't met the CM yet," he said, adding that he would meet Yediyurappa whenever he was invited.

Soon after the last round of the portfolio reshuffle ahead of Republic Day, Singh had suggested allocating his portfolios to other MLAs in the BJP who were keen on becoming ministers, saying he will be happy to remain as a legislator.