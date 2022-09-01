Upset since 2019, ex-MP Muddahanumegowda to quit Congress

Former Tumkur Lok Sabha member S P Muddahanumegowda announced Thursday his decision to quit the Congress, a setback to the DK Shivakumar-led party ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.

Muddahanumegowda was miffed and sulking ever since he was sidestepped during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He announced his decision to quit after meeting Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

Muddahanumegowda said he would contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Kunigal constituency, which he represented for two terms.

“I have asked both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to relieve me from the party,” Muddahanumegowda, 68, said. “I have taken a definitive decision to contest from Kunigal where people want me in the fray during the next Assembly election.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Muddahanumegowda was the sitting Tumkur MP when he was asked to vacate his seat for JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who ended up losing.

“Since 1989 to 2019, I was denied the ticket four times. Various other political developments have brought me to this position,” Muddahanumegowda said, recalling how his Kunigal ticket went to K Lakkappa at the last minute in 1989.

After the 2019 snub, Muddahanumegowda said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal had promised him a Rajya Sabha ticket. “They did not keep their word,” he said.

“While the Congress made me an MLA and MP, I can say with full responsibility and confidence that I’ve given the party much more in return,” Muddahanumegowda said.

There is no clarity on whether Muddahanumegowda will join the BJP. “My options are open,” he said, while denying that he was under the BJP’s scanner. “Am I in power to be poached under Operation Lotus? I'm just an ordinary worker,” he said.

M D Lakshminarayana also quits

Karnataka Congress' OBC department president M D Lakshminarayana, a former lawmaker, has resigned from the party. Lakshminarayana was upset with the state-of-affairs in the party and had recently lashed out at the Congress leadership. There is speculation that he would join the BJP.