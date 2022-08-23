Vested interests tainting Savarkar's image: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that a few vested interests were involved in defaming the morals and values of the nation by besmirching the image of Veer Savarkar, at a time when India was marching forward to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ and was facing many challenges.

He was addressing a gathering during the launch of Savarkar Rathayathre organised by Savarkar Foundation here.

Incidentally the eight-day Rathayathre has been launched in the hometown of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, a vehement critic of Savarkar.

Yediyurappa launched the Rathayathre on the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswami temple near the Balarama Gate of Mysuru palace.

The Rathayathre will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, up to August 30.

Yediyurappa said, Savarkar, a freedom fighter, was being criticised for petty politics.

“Those who oppose Savarkar should read the vachanas of 12th century social reformer Basavanna. Instead of disowning a noble person, we should accept him as our role model. Savarkar was also a social reformer, who strived for reforms in Hindu dharma and empowerment of the oppressed classes. Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Zakir Hussain had praised Savarkar as an illustrious son of India,” he recalled.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa admitted that hurling of an egg at the car of Siddaramaiah in Kodagu was a crime and an unpardonable act.

“But it is unfortunate that Siddaramaiah is misusing the incident to create confusion and unrest in society,” he said.