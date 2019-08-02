Vishwanath to retire from active politics

Disqualified JD (S) MLA A H Vishwanath on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics.

“I will retire from electoral politics. In future, I will not contest from any direct elections. However, I will remain active in politics,“ he said expressing inclination to enter either Legislative Council or Rajya Sabha.

Vishwanath, who was here to attend Supreme Court hearing where he filed a petition seeking quashing of his disqualification, told reporters that he was keen to contest Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council elections in future if got an opportunity.

When asked from which political party he expected an opportunity, he said, “wait and watch.” However, he said, he was yet to decide whether to join BJP or not.

Vishwanath, who was JD(S) MLA from Hunsur Assembly segment, also dismissed the speculation that former MLA of BJP C P Yogeshwar may contest from this seat in the bypoll.

Defending his decision to quit the party, he said, he had to rebel against the JD(S) as there was no freedom to others in JD(S)-Congress dispensation except few people.

Attacking Congress leader Siddaramaiah, he said the former chief minister tried to finish JD(S) by working against its candidates in Lok Sabha polls.

“Siddaramaiah refused to give Mysuru Lok Sabha seat to JD(S). If both Congress and JD(S) lost in the Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah is responsible for that,” he charged.

He also refused to comment when asked whether his son Amit Devarahatti would be fielded from Hunsur Assembly segment on BJP ticket in the bypoll.