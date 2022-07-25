Vokkaliga votes: Cong tries damage control after MLA's controversial remark amid BJP heat

Congress went into damage control mode even as the BJP mounted a fresh attack Monday sensing an opportunity to make inroads into the Vokkaliga community following Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement.

Zameer’s claim that Muslims outnumber the Vokkaligas has put Congress in a spot. The Vokkaligas are a dominant caste in southern Karnataka. This statement by Khan was in response to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar seeking the support of Vokkaligas, the community he belongs to, for his chief ministerial ambition.

“Don't cross the laxman rekha when it comes to Vokkaligas. Don't forget what happened with Veerendra Patil. Even to this day, Patil's community (Lingayats) isn't with Congress,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, said while referring to how the Lingayats moved away from the Congress after the unceremonious dismissal of Patil’s government in 1990.

“I am a Vokkaliga. What right do you have to talk about the community? You’re dragging a community that gives food to the state into your street fight. You should be ashamed. Vokkaligas won’t forgive this,” Ashoka said.

Zameer has given the BJP ammo in its ongoing attempts to woo the Vokkaligas, a community that forms the majority in the Old Mysuru region, a key geography that comprises 60 assembly constituencies.

Sensing the damage that Zameer’s statement can cause going forward, several Congress leaders slammed the former minister.

“Was it needed? To say that the Muslim community is strong isn’t wrong. But, to say that (Muslims) are more than Vokkaligas is unnecessary. It’ll be interpreted as Congress not standing up for Vokkaligas,” former Congress minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, a Vokkaliga leader from Mandya, said, adding that Zameer’s statements had evoked reactions from even pontiffs.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge also weighed in on the issue. “As responsible elected representatives, we must think whether or not our statements will cause damage to our house. No one should say things that create a setback to the party,” he said, in what was seen as a barb at Zameer.

Zameer's outreach

Zameer, who has been openly projecting Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister, clarified that he had said nothing wrong about Vokkaligas. “After all, it was the Chunchunagiri Mutt pontiff who was the reason I got into politics. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is my political guru and it’s because of him I’ve reached this position,” Zameer said.