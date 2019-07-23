We stood like a rock, elated BSY tells Amit Shah

Following the defeat of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's trust motion, state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa wrote to Union Home Minister and national BJP chief Amit Shah that the party was poised to form the next government.

"All our party's 105 members stood like a rock with the party at this juncture," Yeddyurappa stated. "We had a testing time for the last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion."

He also told Shah that the people of the state, more than the BJP, were "a relieved lot as they were fed up with the bad governance of the coalition setup."

Throughout the Assembly session, the BJP maintained stoic silence, receiving attacks from the Congress-JD(S) coalition that accused the saffron party of horse-trading. It was peculiar that none from the Opposition participated in the debate on Kumaraswamy's trust motion.