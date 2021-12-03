Will retire from politics if charges proved, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah dared that he would retire from politics if there is any iota of truth in allegations that he collected money while issuing no-objection certificates to various departments during his tenure as chief minister.

He was speaking at a legislative council election campaign at Sarji convention hall in the city on Friday evening.

He said he had not charged that the Bommai-led government would release money for implementing development works provided 40% commission is given to it. State contractors association President Kempanna has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Contractors have to give 40% commission to the officials in minor irrigation, water resources, rural development & panchayat raj, public works departments to get payment for executing development works, he claimed.

"So, how can people expect quality works?" he questioned and said he had not seen such an administration in his political career.

"I served as finance minister for 12 years. But I did not take any money from anyone," he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: