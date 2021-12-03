Will retire if charges proved, says Siddaramaiah

Will retire from politics if charges proved, says Siddaramaiah

He had not seen such an administration in his political career

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 03 2021, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 23:41 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah dared that he would retire from politics if there is any iota of truth in allegations that he collected money while issuing no-objection certificates to various departments during his tenure as chief minister. 

He was speaking at a legislative council election campaign at Sarji convention hall in the city on Friday evening.

He said he had not charged that the Bommai-led government would release money for implementing development works provided 40% commission is given to it. State contractors association President Kempanna has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Contractors have to give 40% commission to the officials in minor irrigation, water resources, rural development & panchayat raj, public works departments to get payment for executing development works, he claimed.

"So, how can people expect quality works?" he questioned and said he had not seen such an administration in his political career.

"I served as finance minister for 12 years. But I did not take any money from anyone," he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 