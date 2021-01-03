Will take action against B S Yediyurappa's detractors, say BJP leaders

The two-day BJP meeting that concluded in the city, on Sunday, has conveyed a strong message that the party would take disciplinary action against those who cause embarrassment to the government-headed by B S Yediyurapppa in Karnataka through their statements in public without any second thought.

Sources in the party stated that the issue related to initiating action against the party leaders, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who have been making comments against the government constantly, was discussed in detail in the core committee meeting held on Saturday night. Raising the issue, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself stated in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh that some party leaders are causing embarrassment to him through their statements in public, and leaders of opposition parties are taking advantage of it .

The Chief Minister is said to have told that though BJP emerged as single largest party in the assembly polls in 2018, it did not get majority to form the government. So, legislators of Congress and JD(S) resigned to their positions and embraced BJP. This helped the party to form the government in Karnataka. "So it is inevitable to accord key positions including ministerial berths to such legislators. Under such circumstances, is it fair to make comments against the leadership?," he questioned and said he is committed to give good governance in the remaining 30 months if they extend co-operation to him. This would help the party to win 140 seats in the next assembly polls.

He also promised that he would abide by the Central leadership.

He reportedly said "I followed the directions of the party high command. I pray to God for the well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during my visit to any temple. Allow me to discharge my duties and have confidence in me".

Extending support to the Chief Minister, the party leaders promised that they would take action against those make comments on change of leadership in the state. BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has reportedly suggested the Chief Minister to govern the state by taking all leaders into confidence and without allowing for the intervention of his family members in administration.