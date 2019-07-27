Yediyurappa will prove majority: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minster Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed confidence that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would prove majority on the floor of the House on Monday.

"It is certain that Yediyurappa will prove majority on Monday," he told reporters here.

Joshi termed Yediyurappa as pro-farmer leader and hailed his decision soon after taking over as Chief Minister.

"Yediyurappa's fight for farmers is unquestionable. He has clarified intentions of his government on the very first day by taking measures that help farmers," Joshi added.

On cabinet expansion, he said that it would be finalised after discussing with the party high command.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar told reporters that BJP would undoubtedly prove the majority.

"We will prove it without anybody's support," he said.

On JD (S) legislators intention of supporting the government, he said that the party high command would take a suitable decision in this regard.