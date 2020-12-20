Karnataka reports 1,194 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

After several months since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported only five deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 12,009 whereas the total caseload touched 9.09 lakh with 1,194 new infections, the health department said.

The total infection count comprised 8,82,944 discharges cumulatively including 1,062 on Sunday and 14,497 active cases, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Half the cases reported in the state on Sunday were contributed by Bengaluru urban district which saw 659 infections. The city also witnessed a steep decline in daily fatalities with just two deaths on Sunday, which is lowest after several months.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3.82 lakh cases, 4,268 deaths, 3,68,992 discharges and 9,607 active cases.

The health department in its bulletin said 75 infections were reported in Mysuru, 39 in Tumakuru, 36 in Bengaluru Rural, 34 in Mandya, 33 in Dakshina Kannada, 24 in Kolar, 23 each in Belagavi, Vijayapura and Hassan and 22 in Kalaburagi.

Cases were also reported in other districts. Besides two deaths in Bengaluru, the health department said two deaths were reported in Chamarajanagar and one death in Vijayapura.

As many as 1,10,228 tests were carried out on Sunday including 96,324 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total to 1.3 crore, the department added.