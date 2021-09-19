Karnataka reports 783 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

The day also saw 1,139 people being discharged

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 21:04 ist
Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Sunday clocked 783 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.67 lakh, while 16 deaths pushed the toll to 37,603.

The day also saw 1,139 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29.15 lakh. Active cases stood at 15,383, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 267 cases and seven fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 97 fresh infections and one death. Other districts too reported fresh cases with Udupi logging 82, followed by Mysuru (69), Kodagu (41), Chikkamagaluru (36) and Hassan (34).

Bagalakote, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero deaths. Twenty-five districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,29,874 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.63 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.20 crore, with 58,509 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

