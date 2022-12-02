Karnataka: School trip enthusiasm returns, but with concern over riders

As the government has given permission for schools to organise educational tours this time, after a gap of two years which witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic, both teachers and students are full of enthusiasm to go on 'school trip'.

However, the condition placed by the Public Instruction Department to use only government vehicles (KSRTC or Tourism Department) for educational tours has become a topic of concern for many teachers who play a key role in organising tours for students. Though students are more enthusiastic to go on tour this time, teachers are of the opinion that the cost may be a bit more due to the new condition, especially for rural students who come from a poor background.

The zeal for trips is usually more among rural students, as most of them do not go on family trips, unlike urban children. As per the government circular, educational tours of primary and high schools can be conducted before December end, after getting parents' consent and officials' permission.

After the students of the high school at Hebsur in Hubballi taluk went on a trip just a few days back, the demand by the primary school students of the same village for a tour has increased, teachers say.

"Students are more interested to go on a tour this time. After consulting the SDMC, we are planning to organise a tour to Badami, Aihole, Pattadkal, and Vijayapur," says Ashok Sajjan, a teacher at the government higher primary girls' school at Hebsur.

According to Kiresur government high school teacher Lingaraj Ramapur, most of the schools are conducting tours this time, as interest is more. Even with conditions for using government buses, we are planning to hold an education tour, as students learn a lot through this activity, he added.

Hubballi Block Education Officer Channappagouda admits that more number of schools are showing interest to hold tours this time, while two to three applications are being received at his office daily.

'Relax conditions'

However, many teachers are not happy with the conditions to be followed to hire only government buses for school trips. They are of the opinion that the rates cannot be bargained for government buses. Moreover, conditions to hire government buses are too many, like paying the advance amount, giving details of students' number and route in advance, strict adherence to timings, and additional charges for late arrival, they say.

"We are not against using government buses, and we admit that a journey in government buses is safer. However, conditions like using only government buses are causing inconvenience for schools. Such conditions should be relaxed, or government buses should be provided with convenient norms so that all students can go on tour," says Karnataka State Secondary Schools Employees' Association general secretary G R Bhat.

NWKRTC expects more revenue

North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) officials are expecting better revenue in December, due to the circular to use only government buses for educational tours of schools.

"Booking has started and some buses are already being used for educational tours. We are expecting more buses to be used for educational tours across the corporation, and thus, the revenue is likely to increase in December," says NWKRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager H Ramanagoudar.

Based on the type of bus, the rate for hiring a government bus on a casual contract varies from Rs 34 to Rs 45 per km, and the charges of 350 km are minimum per day. 20 per cent of that amount has to be paid as deposit in advance. For educational tours, the discount is Rs 2 in the rate per km.