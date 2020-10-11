Karnataka schools to remain shut for midterm holidays from October 12

Schools in Karnataka will be shut for "midterm holidays" for three weeks from October 12 after several teachers contracted Covid-19.

“I have observed through media reports that several teachers have been infected with Covid-19. So, in the interest of the health of both students and teachers, I have directed officials to issue an order declaring a three-week interim holiday for schools from October 12 to October 30,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement, and wished all teachers and students a happy Dasara in advance.

The CM also pointed out that the government had already decided not to reopen schools and suspend the Vidyagama outreach programme.

Yediyurappa’s statement came hours after JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy criticised the government for cancelling the midterm holidays. “In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers from government and private schools are going to schools to work. Government school teachers continue to work on Covid-19 duty and Vidyagama. By cancelling the midterm holidays, the government has ill-treated teachers,” Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

ಎತ್ತಿಗೆ ಜ್ವರ ಬಂದರೆ ಕೋಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬರೆ ಎಂಬಂತೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ವರ್ತಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾದ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲೂ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಸರಕಾರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಶಾಲೆಗಳ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು ಶಾಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

The former chief minister said the government had cancelled the midterm holidays that were scheduled from October 3-26. “On what basis was the midterm holiday cancelled? Children aren’t coming to schools due to Covid-19, but teachers are being made to go to school for other works. What is the government trying to achieve?” he said.