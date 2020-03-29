Karnataka State Cricket Association to donate Rs 1 cr

Karnataka State Cricket Association to donate Rs 1 crore for fight against coronavirus

  • Mar 29 2020, 22:29 ist
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Rs 50 Lacs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund," said a KSCA spokesperson.

"The donation is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens.

"The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to provide any other necessary support to the state machinery," the spokesperson added.

The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 worldwide including 25 in India. The BCCI on Saturday contributed Rs 51 crore towards fighting the health crisis.

Besides KSCA, the state associations who have come forward to help include Cricket Association of Bengal, Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association.

