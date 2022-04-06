Karnataka's MCA opens office in Delhi

Karnataka's Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd opens office in Delhi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 19:13 ist
Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka government-run Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd (MCA) company has opened its office in Delhi aimed at spreading its activities in North India.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Tuesday inaugurated the office at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

In his inaugural speech, Nirani said MCA would provide its best services to make the state government's proposed Global Investors Meet 2022 to be held in November this year and to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

The MCA, headquartered in Bengaluru, has branch offices at 13 district headquarters across Karnataka and one branch office in Mumbai.

The MCA was established in 1972 and is the only government enterprise in the field of marketing communication and advertising with more than 350 clients. It has registered a turnover of Rs 302 crore for the financial year 2021-22, the statement added.

