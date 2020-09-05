KCCI opposes shifting of Pr CIT office from Mangaluru to Panaji

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has opposed the merger of the office of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CIT) (Administration) in Mangaluru. They demanded that the office of the Pr CIT should be retained in Mangaluru and not be shifted to the proposed office in Panaji.

The present office of Pr CIT, Mangaluru plays a major role in providing and connecting the taxpayers with the federal tax system of the government. The KCCI said that grievance resolution would be much faster and accessible for such taxpayers if the office was retained in Mangaluru. The taxpayers from remote areas in Dakshina Kannada would find it difficult to take their matters of grievance to the proposed Panaji office in Goa, said KCCI President Isaac Vas, in a memorandum submitted to Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, Central Board of Taxes.

Geographically, the distance between Mangaluru, Karnataka and Panaji, Goa is around 376 km. The transportation available to travel to Panaji from Mangaluru is either by train or road. Vas added that the travel by train takes a long time and there were no direct trains from Mangaluru to Panaji. The Assessees and authorised representatives would have to get down at Madgaon, Goa, and then travel 36 km either by a bus or a private taxi to reach the destination, he said.

The office of Pr CIT, Mangaluru has been an added advantage to the taxpayers in the district who could easily negotiate tax compliance work. The shifting of the office would cause the greatest disadvantage to them and it will lead to heavy inconvenience to the tax professionals at large. The absence of a Pr CIT office would be a huge setback for the development of the city of Mangaluru, said the KCCI president.

The Mangaluru Pr CIT office covering DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts has been the second-highest tax collection office after Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Flaying the move of the government to shift the office to Goa, MLA U T Khader urged the MPs from the coastal belt to take a delegation to the Finance Minister and stall the process.