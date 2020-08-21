KCET 2020 results announced: How to check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020. Over 1.8 lakh people took the exam, which took place on July 30 and 31.

Candidates can check the CET 2020 results on: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, http://cet.kan.nic.in and http://karresults.nic.in

How to check KCET result 2020

How to check your results:

1: Visit https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, http://cet.kan.nic.in or http://karresults.nic.in



2. Click on the ‘KCET Result 2020’ link

3. Enter your login credentials and hit submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and take a print out for future reference