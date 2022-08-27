KEA proposes reforms in recruitment exams

KEA proposes reforms in recruitment exams

  • Aug 27 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 05:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has proposed reforms in the way recruitment exams are conducted and has asked the government to give it powers on the lines of the Election Commission. 

In a letter to the principal secretary of the higher education department, KEA executive director S Ramya has proposed at least nine reforms.

In the existing system, the deputy directors of districts have powers to depute examination staff, but Ramya wants this to be done by the KEA.

She has also recommended phase-wise recruitment exams: those who clear the first phase can appear for the second. According to her, this can end malpractices during recruitment exams. 

Some of the other reforms proposed are: form separate rules to punish the examination staff who bunk exam work; choose exam overseeing staff three hours before the commencement of the exams at taluk-level through lottery; conduct recruitment examinations for various departments at a time or once a year, shortlist candidates and provide list to all departments.

